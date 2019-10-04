Being a fan of Broadway musicals, I am happy to see so much interest in "Hamilton" and the near-sellout crowds who showed up this weekend to buy tickets at such high prices.
But I have always been taken by the fact that so few people in the area enjoy the very professional performances put on by our local Four Seasons Theatre company. This company has put on shows such as "Evita," "South Pacific," "My Fair Lady," "Rent" and many others at very affordable prices. Our local theater lovers need to support this great company and enjoy its shows.
John Senseman, Verona