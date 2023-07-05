It saddened me when I read the June 23 article, "Local startup to cut drivers."

What I took from the article was that several drivers won their case in federal court against the local company EatStreet. This company was charged with violating the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Wisconsin wage law. The workers won compensation in the case, but now have been terminated -- albeit with more money in their pockets. The company is now replacing these regular staff drivers with third-party contractors.

So, the drivers won, they proved their contention, but are now out their jobs. If they had been unionized, this would have been called "union busting," and the independent contractors called "scabs" for stepping in to help the company.

Too bad it ended this way.

