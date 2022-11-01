Local officials can't fix inflation -- Stephanie Lowden

Let’s clear something up. Senators, U.S. representatives, governors and state legislators have very little, if any, power to affect the worldwide inflation and high gas prices that have been caused by the residual effects of the pandemic, price gouging by oil companies and the war in Ukraine.

However, Congress, the governor and state legislators do have control over your ability to make your own health care decisions, your voting rights, and whether our water is safe to drink and our air clean to breathe. They also can support public education so our children are educated to think critically, pass commonsense gun regulation and influence many other issues.

Recent television ads by Republicans seem to be either outright racist or scream about inflation. Democrats are the ones talking about real issues that will affect many of our rights into the future. If you want to save your freedoms, remember this when you vote.

Stephanie Lowden, Madison