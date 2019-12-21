Local leaders must denounce F-35 — Kurt Welke

Madison is on track to inherit the consequences of its silence on the part of many elected officials on the proposal to bring F-35s to Truax Field.
Time is of the essence to make a clear statement that these planes are no fit for a densely populated urban area. The facts are clear. The bevvy of cumulative negative effects cannot be justified, mitigated or corrected. The mayor and county executive should just say "no."
The Air Force must take notice of the substantial legitimate objections to the F-35s. Many regular folks are doing the heavy lifting of respectful, legal and direct opposition. But they lack the effect and emphasis that standing in front of the press and television cameras would have if our elected officials would take the podium and tell the Air Force: No.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and County Executive Joe Parisi (along with U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison) could give area residents an early Christmas gift in the form of a highly visible, loud and clear statement that the planes are not appropriate here -- ever. And the Air Force gets coal.
Democracy dies in darkness. Shine the light, please.
Kurt Welke, Madison