Local leaders must address climate -- Jeff Bauer

Last Sunday’s front-page article “Scorching temperatures in years to come” presented more scientific evidence that climate change seriously threatens our quality of life.

Ironically, Madison will still be a relatively desirable place to live as drought, fires, floods and rising sea level make the situation considerably worse in most of the rest of the country. Our compensatory benefit of less severe winters will make Madison grow even faster than currently expected.

Madison’s municipal government should therefore be working hard on climate change mitigation for future generations, but it isn’t. Current growth management policies effectively marginalize global warming.

Many trees are being cut down. We need more trees planted to replace them. Heat-radiating hardscape is being built while green spaces are being eliminated to make way for it.

A majority of our elected officials are fixated on outdated environmental policies, in spite of some lip service to the contrary. So new leadership is imperative. With mayoral and City Council elections only seven months away, now is the time to actively start supporting candidates who are committed to real net-zero growth policies for all who live here.

Climate justice is overdue in Madison.

Jeff Bauer, Madison