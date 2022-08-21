Local leaders are ignoring our safety -- Jerry Darda

Members of the Dane County Board are following in the footsteps of the Madison City Council by ignoring law enforcement needs and general safety while criminal activity is increasing.

They are fighting Sheriff Kalvin Barrett's recommendation for a larger, safer, healthier jail. The county population is growing rapidly, and it follows criminal activity will grow likewise. Board members who oppose a larger jail argue it would be used to incarcerate more people of color. I sincerely doubt that Barrett or Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes want to incarcerate more Black people.

Certainly we need mental health hospitals that serve the many criminals with mental illness. But until that happens, the jail is the only alternative with an appropriate medical unit. In addition, it's time to bring back reform schools for the increased number of youngsters who lack parenting and at early teenage years are stealing cars in Madison. They are doing so at hours when they should be at home sleeping with their teddy bears.

Our bleeding-heart policymakers sympathize with criminals seemingly because so many have had tough lives. Well "boo hoo" to that. How about prioritizing safety for good people who follow the law.

Jerry Darda, Madison