The statistics and personal stories revealed in the recent State Journal articles on falls among elderly people should motivate all of us to do our part in preventing falls -- personally and for those around us.

How? By learning about risk factors we face and by taking action. Many community resources are available to help older adults, and one of them is a local nonprofit, Sharing Active Independent Lives.

For example, in collaboration with Oakwood Village and UW-Madison, SAIL offers an annual screening event for your risk of falling. The next one is in April. The group also provides a daily automated check-in service for people living alone, a discounted rate for a personal emergency pendant service, free comprehensive medication reviews to check for potential harmful side effects, connections to volunteer and paid service providers who assist with adaptations to the home and home repairs, meal options, assistance with chores and more.

Finally, SAIL provides social opportunities and educational programs to help keep minds sharp and engaged. Just as the cause of serious falls is multi-factorial in nature, so is staying well as we age.

Dorit Bergen, Madison, member and SAIL council president