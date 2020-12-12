Local governments need COVID relief -- Roy Christianson

Let me get this straight: President Donald Trump insisted that the lion's share of action in response to COVID-19 should be taken by the states. This was his position with almost all of the Republicans in the Senate in lockstep agreement. Yet now, as the country's economy and vulnerable population are crying out for relief funding, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is holding up the deal because he refuses to provide funding for hard pressed state and local governments, who are suffering from pandemic-related decreases in revenues.
Sen. McConnell refers to the idea of state and local government funding as "bailouts." State and local governments, unlike the federal government, cannot run deficits and are suffering (think of the police, firefighters and EMTs as prime examples). This is due in significant part to the incompetence of the president and the U.S. Senate in dealing with the pandemic.
What rank hypocrisy and arrogance.
This is yet another example of how Sen. McConnell cares only about consolidating power and not a whit about the health and welfare of the country.
Roy Christianson, Madison
