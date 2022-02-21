Local government is better government -- Charles Clarke

I have always believed that the best decision are the decisions made locally.
The Republicans have moved away from their traditional beliefs by trying to make all decisions at the state level. I am ready to dissolve state government and support government at the county, township and city level instead. I would like my voice to be heard, and my vote to mean something, which is very difficult to do in this gerrymandered state.
It's probably not going to happen, but I can always hope for better government.
Charles Clarke, Madison