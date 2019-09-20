Wisconsin’s largest agricultural lobby groups don’t want to give communities more jurisdiction over new or expanding dairy operations near them, including concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs).
Of course they don’t. These ostensibly pro-farmer groups lobby hardest for industrial agriculture, and the big guys don’t like pesky local rules that limit the amount of manure they can spread into neighboring waterways and groundwater.
If groups such as the Dairy Business Association and the Farm Bureau actually wanted to help family dairy farms, they’d advocate for subsidies to transition them away from dairy toward growing food that’s clean and sustainable, for them and their neighbors.
Charlie Talbert, Monona