Liz Cheney is the last Republican -- Kevin Smith

It's funny how U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, claims a “right to choose” when it comes to taking the COVID-19 vaccine -- only to oppose a woman’s “right to choose." Yep, hypocrisy.
I’m glad I’m old. But I fear for my kids because this nation is circling the drain, all due to the Svengali of shenanigans, Donald Trump. He is bleeding half the public of their integrity, logic, inclusivity and compassion. They call themselves “Christians,” which is a laugh. They are as faithful as their orange false idol.
I used to call John McCain “The last Republican.” It has changed. U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is the last. I have drummed up a sizable portion of respect for her standing up to this movement of white supremacist, tin foil-hat wearing, Kool-Aid drinking people trying to erase democracy.
They kept your attention off of their agenda by crying about socialism. In the meantime, they were bolstering a movement of “white is right” and the orange liar is king.
Kevin Smith, Neillsville