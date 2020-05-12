Emerging evidence on COVID-19 leads to the conclusion that the unprecedented shutdown of the economy has been a destructive mistake.
Noteworthy are the findings of Drs. Scott Atlas and John Ioannidis, Stanford researchers, as they study the worldwide impact of the virus. They and others conclude that the virus can act as two different diseases. For the healthy, who are 60 and younger, it is flu-like, well-tolerated by most, and often asymptomatic. For the elderly and vulnerable, it may be fatal.
It is disturbing that one has to look very hard in the mainstream media to find reports of evidence that contradict the narrative that we should all hide out as long as necessary to stem the spread. A running tally of cases and deaths pervades the television screen. There is little discussion of what an increasing number of cases means for most of us, and the logic of protecting the vulnerable while letting the rest of us get on with our lives.
Most concerning is the environment of fear and irrational behavior that has emerged. So many have been so easily led. What has happened to critical thinking and judgment? Living in fear of dying isn’t living.
Joan Ellis Beglinger, Cross Plains
