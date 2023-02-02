 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Little John's gave its all to help the hungry -- Peter Gray

I was disappointed by the negative tone of the Wisconsin State Journal’s coverage of Little John’s and its setbacks in feeding the hungry in Dane County.

No one has taken on the challenge of feeding our hungry with more courage, creativity, heart and hard work than chef David Heide, founder of Little John’s. The county invited bids on a contract to provide quality meals at scale for those in need. Little John’s was the only bidder. Typically that happens when the terms of a contract are very difficult to fulfill.

The State Journal could help its readers better understand the complex issue of food insecurity and the need for innovative solutions without tearing down a community leader and a nonprofit that stumbled while giving their all.

Peter Gray, Madison

 

