Listening is key to solving problems -- Scott Thompson

I am a lifelong environmentalist. For nearly a decade I opposed the adoption of nuclear power to our energy portfolio as part of any effort to address climate change. I do not believe my opposition was foolhardy -- legitimate concerns exist over safety and the overall carbon footprint of nuclear power.
However, I now recognize that my across-the-board resistance to nuclear power arose mainly from blind obstinance. Thankfully, I was able to overcome this obstinance after sitting down and listening to a friend. After listening to her, I recognize that nuclear power could have a key role to play in our society’s ability to combat climate change. It was listening that changed my mind.
Sadly, America today -- from the president to the people -- seems plagued by the same obstinance I carried. We will not solve any problem -- from ozone holes to pot holes -- if we as a people will not listen to one another.
This holiday season, may we all take some time to simply listen. Our country depends on it.
Scott Thompson, Madison