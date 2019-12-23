Listening is key to solving problems -- Scott Thompson
0 comments

Listening is key to solving problems -- Scott Thompson

  • 0

I am a lifelong environmentalist. For nearly a decade I opposed the adoption of nuclear power to our energy portfolio as part of any effort to address climate change. I do not believe my opposition was foolhardy -- legitimate concerns exist over safety and the overall carbon footprint of nuclear power.

However, I now recognize that my across-the-board resistance to nuclear power arose mainly from blind obstinance. Thankfully, I was able to overcome this obstinance after sitting down and listening to a friend. After listening to her, I recognize that nuclear power could have a key role to play in our society’s ability to combat climate change. It was listening that changed my mind.

Sadly, America today -- from the president to the people -- seems plagued by the same obstinance I carried. We will not solve any problem -- from ozone holes to pot holes -- if we as a people will not listen to one another.

This holiday season, may we all take some time to simply listen. Our country depends on it.

Scott Thompson, Madison

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics