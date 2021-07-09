Listen to young voices on climate -- Sumedha Yarlagadda

When I read about the ways climate change is impacting Yellowstone National Park, I was devastated. Not because I have any experiences there, but because I’ve always dreamed that someday I’d get to visit. I’d get to watch a geyser blow.
I’m a high school sophomore interested in environmental science. What’s happening now with our environment is enough to rip me out of the depths and the peaks of my high school experience. Milestones that felt so big just months ago, like getting my driver’s license or attending my first school field trip since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, don’t feel that important anymore. Not when I wake up every morning to a new flavor of environmental disaster the second I open my news app.
We can fix this crisis only by working together -- both those in power and those still on the journey of “growing up.” The passion I've seen in friends and classmates has taught me that youth are the greatest proponents of political, economic and social action on behalf of the environment.
Recognizing the voices of young people is essential to making change. The future is ours. It’s up to us to save it.