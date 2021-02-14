Listen to young folks on climate -- George Perkins

Last week's letter to the editor “Acting on climate is patriotic duty” was written by a 19-year-old and published here on newsprint. She’s trying to reach out to us over-the-hill geezers. It is up to us, the old geezers, to leave behind a better world.

Denying end of fossil fuel is cruel-- Audrey McGrory As a 19-year old, I am frustrated by Congress’ failure to adequately address global warming.

For over 50 years, scientists have known burning fossil fuels was endangering the planet. Late last century the United Nations committed to studying impacts and coordinated efforts by hundreds of scientists who reached consensus about the dangers -- which are severe.

Greenhouse gas emissions have increased as projected decades ago, even after awareness of the danger has grown. Without immediate bold action, mass extinctions -- very likely our own -- will be a foregone conclusion.

The 19-year-old who wrote the letter is asking for bipartisan action. We geezers should tax carbon and rebate the revenue fairly. This has been researched, will work to transform our economy, and is ready to be law. Our representatives in Washington need to work with their colleagues (many of whom are already behind these bipartisan ideas) and cosponsor and pass this legislation in 2021.

George Perkins, Madison