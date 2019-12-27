Listen to nurses who need a union -- Sharon Wachholz

Wake up, people. Nurses at UW Hospital are informing us they are being assigned more patients than is safe or reasonable for quality care.

We should listen to the nurses. Contact the hospital's board of directors and tell them to recognize the nurses’ union. If you or your family ever need UW Hospital care, you want to know that attentive, professional nursing care will be provided.

Nurses are overloaded and have to cover too many patients. The nurse-to-patient ratio is critical to receiving quality care. A UW Health representative compared a nurse's workload to a sandwich shop worker to illustrate the relationship between workers and their labor. That faulty comparison -- a nurse and a sandwich maker -- illustrates the depth of the problem of having no union to represent nurses' concerns.

The recent statement by UW Hospital nurses decried “a shift away from a core value of fully supporting top quality nursing care, and towards a value of prioritizing maximum corporate profits.”