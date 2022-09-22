Listen to harmed artists of color -- Amy Throndsen

People can look the other way at the way the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMoCA) has treated Lilada Gee and the collective artists of the Wisconsin Triennial "Ain't I A Woman?" exhibition.

I've looked away (or not had my eyes open enough) too many times as Black and brown Madisonians sound the alarms of discrimination, day in and day out, by institution after institution.

As a supporter of Gee’s work and other organizations working toward equity and social justice, I can’t look away.

MMoCA had a chance to be a leader, listening to the artists’ concerns, and initiating a restorative justice process to help understand and repair harm. But instead of believing the Wisconsin Triennial artists who spoke out about the June 24 incident where Gee’s art was vandalized, MMoCA’s Executive Committee doubled-down by backing the institution.

Madison tops "best of" lists for quality of life across the country, but we need to ask ourselves: “best of” for whom?

It is time for all Madisonians to take a hard look at the institutions, businesses and organizations here, ensuring we are on a path to becoming a city worthy of the title “Best for all people.”

Amy Throndsen, Madison