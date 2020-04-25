Listen to doctors, not politicians -- Carol Van Hulle

Why is President Donald Trump's controversial economic adviser Stephen Moore organizing rallies in Wisconsin? Is it to make sure we have enough protective equipment for health care workers? Is it to ensure that small businesses and employees who have been put out of work have a strong safety net?

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

No.

Like Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, Moore is pushing the dangerous idea that we need to "reopen" the economy. I am appalled at how the Republicans at the state and federal level have politicized the very sensible decision by governors across the country to issue stay-at-home orders. These orders have and continue to save lives.

Listen to Dr. Anthony Fauci and other health professionals, not politicians trying to score points.

Carol Van Hulle, Madison