Listen to climate change experts -- Richard Nawratil

When the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns of contamination in the food supply, I heed the warning and don't buy the products they say are unsafe. I don't ask someone who knows nothing about it what he or she thinks and base my decisions on them rather then the FDA.
The same is true with climate change. I tend to believe the scientists who have studied this phenomena for years and who base their decisions on facts they observe. I will never understand how anyone could believe someone who is beholden to the coal industry -- the last thing they want is reduction in coal production.
Not believing in climate change is sticking your head in the sand and ignoring what's happening around you.
Richard Nawratil, Monona