Listen to climate change experts -- Richard Nawratil
0 comments

Listen to climate change experts -- Richard Nawratil

  • 0

When the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns of contamination in the food supply, I heed the warning and don't buy the products they say are unsafe. I don't ask someone who knows nothing about it what he or she thinks and base my decisions on them rather then the FDA.

The same is true with climate change. I tend to believe the scientists who have studied this phenomena for years and who base their decisions on facts they observe. I will never understand how anyone could believe someone who is beholden to the coal industry -- the last thing they want is reduction in coal production.

Not believing in climate change is sticking your head in the sand and ignoring what's happening around you.

Richard Nawratil, Monona 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics