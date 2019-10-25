The local turnout for Madison’s global climate strike last month indicates that many people, young and old, are ready to fight for the future fate of our planet.
The truth is, the devastation of climate change is already here. It is the decimation of hurricanes Maria and Dorian. It is the horrifying wildfires in California. It is the dangerous windchills of 65 degrees below zero during the "polar vortex," making our winters all but unbearable.
As the planet gets warmer, extreme weather events become the norm, and our ability to survive it is tested further and further. Among the leaders demanding change are the young. It is they, after all, who will be the ones to bear the ever-worsening reality of climate change, and their voices are loud and clear: Something must be done.
Our greatest shame would be to allow their cries to fall on deaf ears.
Connie Curley, Madison