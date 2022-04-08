Listen to Bernier, not Gableman -- Claude Covelli

Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman admitted he did not know how Wisconsin’s election process works.

Now a self-proclaimed election maven, Gableman suggests decertification to cure widespread voter fraud. Why listen to him? Why not listen to Republican state Sen. Kathleen M. Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls? She was chair of the Wisconsin Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, and she now chairs the Senate’s Committee on Elections, Election Process Reform and Ethics. She actually knows how Wisconsin’s election process works.

Sen. Bernier, who voted for and preferred that Donald Trump win the 2020 election, flatly states that the election was not stolen, rejects claims of significant voter fraud, and affirms that Wisconsin’s election process makes stealing an election all but impossible. Her confidence in these statements is confirmed by ballot recounts and court decisions.

Where did all these bad people -- you know, the ones who suddenly stole Wisconsin’s presidential election -- come from? Why do Gableman and his boss, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, want us to distrust each other, our election officials and the election process?

This is really about making voting more difficult for certain eligible voters.

Claude Covelli, Madison