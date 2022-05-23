 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Lions Club sale was a success -- Nancy and Norm Brick

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

The Baraboo Lions Club just completed their second annual Baraboo Lions rummage sale, which was a huge success.

We would like to thank everyone who either purchased or donated items. With the money raised, we not only support Lions International but local programs such as diabetes, eye screening, transport of eye tissue, scholarships, the Boys and Girls Club, Kids Ranch and Camp Rosholt for disabled children.

We especially want to thank the Sauk County Fair Board, St. Vincent DePaul and and all the Baraboo Lions Club members who worked so tirelessly to make the rummage sale a success.

It is all the people we serve who are the real winners. Thank you.

Nancy and Norm Brickl, chairpersons, Baraboo

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics