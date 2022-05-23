Lions Club sale was a success -- Nancy and Norm Brick

The Baraboo Lions Club just completed their second annual Baraboo Lions rummage sale, which was a huge success.

We would like to thank everyone who either purchased or donated items. With the money raised, we not only support Lions International but local programs such as diabetes, eye screening, transport of eye tissue, scholarships, the Boys and Girls Club, Kids Ranch and Camp Rosholt for disabled children.

We especially want to thank the Sauk County Fair Board, St. Vincent DePaul and and all the Baraboo Lions Club members who worked so tirelessly to make the rummage sale a success.

It is all the people we serve who are the real winners. Thank you.

Nancy and Norm Brickl, chairpersons, Baraboo