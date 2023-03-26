I am asking my North Side neighbors to vote for Michelle Ellinger Linley to serve District 18 on Madison's City Council.

Linley is a hard-working and trusted advocate for families and children and will ensure our community is safe and healthy. She is already an active North Side resident and has worked in our community on issues that inform who she is, and she will continue to work with us as our City Council representative.

Issues include:

Supporting safe and vibrant schools.

Protecting the environment and green space.

Improving Warner Park with a splash pad.

Connecting more bike and pedestrian paths for safe biking.

Wanting all housing to be safe.

Linley will work to ensure that everyone can find and keep housing and will support seniors with deep roots in our community to have reliable access to needed services. She supports sensible policies that make housing affordable and accessible. She is committed to North Siders and will continue to put our interests first.

We need Linley at the table.

Beth Sluys, Madison

