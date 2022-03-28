 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Line of questioning endangers rights -- Mark Putzi

Apparently, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., either doesn’t understand or doesn’t agree with the notion that one accused of a crime should have representation.

This is based on his line of questioning of Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s nominee for U.S. Supreme Court justice. Graham seems to think the rigor of representation should depend on the circumstances of the crime, rather than on the rights of the accused. This type of favoritism, with priority assigned by state or federal mandate, would result in stronger or weaker defense based on whether a criminal acts in support of or against government opinions. It paves the way for kangaroo courts, trumped up charges based on one’s political beliefs, convictions and sentences tailored to support authoritarianism and silence critics.

I’m sure Fox News is eating this up in anticipation of one day imprisoning their political adversaries. It’s a not so subtle way of telling the left to shut their mouths if the right once more assumes control.

Mark Putzi, Shorewood

