Line of questioning endangers rights -- Mark Putzi

This is based on his line of questioning of Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s nominee for U.S. Supreme Court justice. Graham seems to think the rigor of representation should depend on the circumstances of the crime, rather than on the rights of the accused. This type of favoritism, with priority assigned by state or federal mandate, would result in stronger or weaker defense based on whether a criminal acts in support of or against government opinions. It paves the way for kangaroo courts, trumped up charges based on one’s political beliefs, convictions and sentences tailored to support authoritarianism and silence critics.