Lindsay Lemmer is thoughtful and compassionate -- Jessica Jones

I am supporting Lindsay Lemmer to be my next state representative in Tuesday's Democratic primary. Lindsay is my friend, neighbor and colleague, and I have seen firsthand the passion and commitment she has for making a difference in our community.
I know the kind of thoughtful, compassionate person she is, and the energy she brings to helping others. She listens, asks questions and takes the time to gather multiple perspectives. I have always admired how Lemmer is able to get things done. She knows that a good representative works hard for their constituents. And her dedication to thoroughly understand and dig into issues that impact her community is heartening in an age of click bait and sound bites.
I will proudly cast my vote for Lemmer for state representative, and I urge my neighbors and fellow residents of the 48th Assembly District to do the same.
Jessica Jones, Madison
