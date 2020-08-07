You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lindsay Lemmer deserves your support -- Carousel Bayrd
0 comments

Lindsay Lemmer deserves your support -- Carousel Bayrd

  • 0

I first got to know Lindsay Lemmer in her role as president of the Wisconsin chapter of National Organization of Women. I have been impressed with Lemmer's commitment to women’s health and reproductive rights, and her skill in advocacy and building coalitions.

She’s used those skills as a Madison City Council member, working to get things done for her constituents on Madison’s East Side. I am proud to have endorsed her in her campaign for state representative because I have confidence in Lemmer as someone with integrity, knowledge of policy, compassion and a tireless dedication to making the world a better place.

She’ll be a fabulous state representative at a time when we need the best representation possible in the state Capitol. 

Carousel Bayrd, Madison, Dane County Board supervisor

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics