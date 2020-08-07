Lindsay Lemmer deserves your support -- Carousel Bayrd

I first got to know Lindsay Lemmer in her role as president of the Wisconsin chapter of National Organization of Women. I have been impressed with Lemmer's commitment to women’s health and reproductive rights, and her skill in advocacy and building coalitions.
She’s used those skills as a Madison City Council member, working to get things done for her constituents on Madison’s East Side. I am proud to have endorsed her in her campaign for state representative because I have confidence in Lemmer as someone with integrity, knowledge of policy, compassion and a tireless dedication to making the world a better place.
She’ll be a fabulous state representative at a time when we need the best representation possible in the state Capitol.
Carousel Bayrd, Madison, Dane County Board supervisor
