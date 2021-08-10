Lindbergh school needs name change -- Michael Sweet

Now that the Chamberlin Rock has been banished from Observatory Hill, because someone referred to it by a racist epithet a hundred years ago, perhaps it is time to reconsider honors given to actual human bigots in Madison.
For example, Lindbergh Elementary School, was named after Charles Lindbergh, the great aviation pioneer who was also a lifelong believer in the genetic superiority of Norther European Caucasians like himself, and a strong antisemite who admired Italian fascism and accepted a medal from the Nazis.
He wasn't a wonderful family man either. He had little contact with his children except to discipline them, and maintained three secret families in Germany with numerous out-of-wedlock children whom he rarely visited and never acknowledged. He had little connection with Madison either, except for dropping out of UW as a sophomore.
Surely the many students of color at this elementary school deserve a better role model than Lindbergh.
Michael Sweet, Sarasota