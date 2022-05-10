Lincoln wouldn't recognize GOP -- Gary Steuck

Sometimes Republicans say the quiet part out loud.

The letter to the editor in the April 30 State Journal "GOP Lincoln Day lunch was inspiring" reported on hearing about "the fraud that surrounded the 2020 presidential election." I imagine Abraham Lincoln, the past president this lunch honors, must be spinning rapidly in his grave in Springfield, Illinois.

The Republican remedy for this "fraud" is voter ID and further suppression of the vote. As the letter says, this is necessary because "election integrity is essential to winning." It's not about fair elections or democracy.

Gary Steuck, Verona