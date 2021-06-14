Lincoln would be ashamed of GOP -- Jane Licht

What has happened to the Republican Party? It was the party of anti-slavery and Abraham Lincoln, the party of Teddy Roosevelt and the National Park System, and the party of Ike Eisenhower and the interstate highway system.
In the Ronald Regan and George W. Bush years, wars were fought on borrowed money, tax breaks were for the wealthy, and it took the determined leadership of Bill Clinton and Barack Obama to regain economic stability.
Today, Republican congressmen bow down to a psychotic megalomaniac and affirm his lies that undermine our democracy. They refuse to acknowledge the gorilla in the room -- global warming that threatens life on Earth -- or do anything about it. They cannot see beyond their next political campaign and refuse to cooperate with President Joe Biden.
The only hope I can see for the future is to elect more Democrats in Congress who pledge to actually help people and our fragile ecosystem. Perhaps someday in the distant future we will have a Republican Party that Lincoln, Roosevelt and Eisenhower would not be ashamed of. That is, if we still have life on Earth.
Jane Licht, McFarland