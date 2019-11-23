Abraham Lincoln in 1858 debated slavery, the critical issue of the day. He debated it up and down Illinois, in the abolitionist north and slavery-sympathetic south of that state.
The man who would later become the first and greatest Republican president forged a deeper and truer understanding of America’s founding declaration that “all men are created equal.” In the public contest of ideas, Lincoln formulated a political philosophy that would sustain his leadership through the ordeal of the Civil War as he sought to guide America to a “new birth of freedom.”
Today, Wisconsin’s Republican legislators refuse to allow legislative debate on gun safety and fair legislative redistricting -- critical issues of our day. Unlike Lincoln, they are afraid to put their ideas to the test of public debate, content to rely on sloganeering and soundbites.
For the sake of their party, as well as the state, Republican voters should vote to oust these professional Republicans who care more about power than principles.
Eric Wendorff, Middleton