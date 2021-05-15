Limiting voting isn't very patriotic -- Jane Noffke

Wisconsin’s Republican legislators clearly have no sense of irony.
The Assembly has just passed a measure requiring the playing of the national anthem before all sporting events in venues that receive public funding, something that usually happens anyway. Apparently, Republicans think that this measure will increase patriotism.
At the same time, these Republican patriots are working hard to pass more laws that will make it harder to vote. Oddly enough, one of the things that makes me feel a real surge of patriotism is joining my fellow Americans in electing new leaders -- the more participation the better, whichever side wins.
The peaceful transfer of power after Election Day is another thing that makes my patriotic heart swell with pride. It is Republicans who tried to overthrow the will of the people, going so far as supporting the folks who took part in the insurgency at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.
Even Donald Trump’s attorney general and a U.S. Supreme Court packed with conservative nominees have discounted his claims of a stolen election.
Now let me see: Requiring the national anthem or upholding the election process that makes us who we are? Which is a greater act of patriotism?
Jane Noffke, Madison