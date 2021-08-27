 Skip to main content
Limit number of wolf hunt permits -- Paul Lewandowski
Limit number of wolf hunt permits -- Paul Lewandowski

Seeing that the upcoming wolf hunt must be held due to state law, I would recommend the following.

The Department of Natural Resources should only issue 300 permits. Of those, 150 should given to the Wisconsin Ojibwe tribes. The remainder should be issued in a lottery to anyone willing to pay $10 for a chance to hunt or to protect this majestic creature by not using the permit to kill.

A law should also be passed that puts poachers in jail for a year, fines them $10,000 and causes them to forever lose their privileges to hunt, fish and trap in this state.

Paul Lewandowski, Madison

