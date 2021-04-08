Limit gun violence like drunken driving -- Linda Hilker

I’ve heard this sarcastic argument about gun control, and I’m tired of it: “Well, drunken drivers kill lots of people, so let’s take away all the cars of sober drivers.”

Gun control is not an all-or-nothing proposal. The National Rifle Association and gun fanatics use this argument because they promote that any gun control measures will take away all their weapons. So, we as a nation sit back and do nothing about gun deaths and mass shootings in this country.

The point is that we can do something about gun control as we did with drunken driving. Changes were made. From 1985 to 2019 fatalities due to alcohol-impaired crashes dropped 13%. Drunken driving now comes with legal repercussions: losing one’s car or license, jail time, fines and alcohol dependency evaluations. We regulate driving with drivers’ tests and vehicle registration and insurance. We have ignition interlock devices that test the alcohol in the driver's breath. Local newspapers often print the names of arrested intoxicated drivers. As a society we realize that drunken driving is not a right.