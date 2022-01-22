 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Limit breeding for research in city -- Samantha Robbins
0 comments

Limit breeding for research in city -- Samantha Robbins

  • 0

The Madison City Council is considering a resolution that would limit breeding animals for research in Madison.

Passing this bill will prevent thousands of animals from being bred to be tortured and killed in outdated and unnecessary experiments. Southern Wisconsin is a hot spot for research breeders, and this bill is critical to prevent these businesses from moving into the city.

I urge every Madison resident who believes that animals should not be treated as products for profit to communicate their support for this bill to their Madison City Council member.

Samantha Robbins, Mount Horeb

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics