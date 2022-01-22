Limit breeding for research in city -- Samantha Robbins

The Madison City Council is considering a resolution that would limit breeding animals for research in Madison.

Madison proposal would ban breeding, selling animals for experimentation purposes The sponsor of the proposed restriction is not aware of any such facilities in Madison, and the law would not apply to UW-Madison, which breeds some animals for research projects.

Passing this bill will prevent thousands of animals from being bred to be tortured and killed in outdated and unnecessary experiments. Southern Wisconsin is a hot spot for research breeders, and this bill is critical to prevent these businesses from moving into the city.

I urge every Madison resident who believes that animals should not be treated as products for profit to communicate their support for this bill to their Madison City Council member.

Samantha Robbins, Mount Horeb