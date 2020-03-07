Limbaugh didn't deserve medal -- Joseph Smith

Here's a perfect example of how low the office of the presidency in our country has sunk in less than four years.
Recently, Katherine Johnson, an African American NASA mathematician, passed away. She literally helped get man into space for the United States. And she did this under constant racial harassment. In 2015, President Barack Obama awarded her the Medal of Freedom. It was truly a deserving award.
In 2020, President Donald Trump pompously awarded the Medal of Freedom to blowhard radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh -- a person who regularly lies to millions, just like Trump. Limbaugh's moral compass is as broken as Trump's. In many ways, he is racist just like Trump. He only cares about his own grandeur -- just like Trump. Limbaugh is about the least deserving person imaginable that should have been awarded a Medal of Freedom.
Former President Barack Obama is a respected human being. President Trump is a sorry excuse for one. The latter is now more pathetic than when he took office. Our country is much more than how the economy is doing on a given day (an economy that seems to have acquired a "common cold" coronavirus, according to Limbaugh).
Remember the whole picture of President Trump when you vote in November.
Joseph Smith, Madison