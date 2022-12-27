Like Trump, Lake is a sore loser -- Mike Fatla

Conceited? Yes. Conceded? No.

First this was former President Donald Trump, and now it is Kari Lake, who lost her bid for Arizona governor.

They claim to be perfect, without flaw. They will say anything to make themselves look better and put themselves on a pedestal for all to observe and envy.

But the reality is they are sore losers who refuse to admit they lost. They are sore losers who declared election fraud and then made no attempt to solve the so-called fraud. Then they complained when they were not chosen by voters exercising their legal right.

Following another election cycle, the wheels on the bus go round and round. Sore losers are trying to steal your vote.

In the current version of our democracy, we have a land of sore losers in which perverse and outrageous claims are made -- all magnified through an explosion of social media, for the good of whom?

The U.S. has and always will survive because of honest people doing the work to keep competition and the elections secure and fair. They the rule of law. They don't make it up along the way.

It’s time for the sore losers' nonsense to stop. It is time for this “tanTrump” to end.

Mike Fatla, Plymouth

