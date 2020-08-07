You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Like great-grandfather said: 'Use it' this November -- Sherie Olson Sasso
0 comments

Like great-grandfather said: 'Use it' this November -- Sherie Olson Sasso

  • 0

I japplied for my absentee ballot for the August and November elections, and I thought of my Granny Olson. Granny worked with the suffragettes in her late teens to win the right to vote.

When the 19th Amendment was ratified, my great-grandfather told his daughter, “Well, you wanted it. You won it. You damn well better use it.” So Granny turned 21 on Oct. 31, 1920, and voted for the first time on Nov. 2. Like Granny, I took my great-grandfather's admonition to heart, and I have voted in every election since I turned 18.

Everyone should listen to my great-grandfather this November and "use it"! Getting out the vote is going to be crucial to getting a new president in the White House this fall.

One of the reasons Trump won in 2016 was that Hilary Clinton's supporters became complacent when the polls showed her with a commanding lead in the pre-election polls. Now those polls are showing Biden with a double-digit lead over Trump. We cannot make the same mistake this November.

Please vote Nov. 3. Vote in person on Election Day, or vote absentee at one of your city's absentee ballot locations. Madison's are listed on the City Clerk’s website. Or apply for an absentee ballot to be mailed to you at myvote.wi.gov/en-us/VoteAbsentee.

It doesn’t matter how you vote, as long as you vote. It will be the most important thing you do this year.

Sherie Olson Sasso, Madison

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics