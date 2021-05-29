Lightning is bigger danger than fraud -- Daniel Golden

Republicans in the Legislature are focusing their efforts on voter suppression bills to combat "voter fraud."
According to the best available statistics, a possible 41 cases of voter fraud have occurred since August of last year out of 3.3 million votes cast in Wisconsin. That's less than 1 out of 80,000. But the chances of being struck by lightning during an individual's lifetime is much greater, 1 out of 15,300. Statistically, you are over five times more likely to get hit by lightning during your lifetime than the actual possibility that a vote cast last fall in Wisconsin was fraudulent.
If they were truly concerned about our welfare, the Republicans in the Legislature would forget about trying to game the system against possible Democratic voters under the cover of combating "voter fraud" and hit the road in their home districts selling lightning rods.
Daniel Golden, Madison