About 7.7 billion individual points of view are in our world today, and most of our fellow humans will defend their own point of view with a near life-or-death tenacity. That's been a part of the human condition since the dawn of mankind.
As human strife and suffering worsen political and social upheaval and harm our world ecosystem, we must pull together to tackle the frightening perils before us. We really can accomplish great things through dialogue, empathy and negotiation. We can find win-win solutions. Right and wrong does exist, but the great majority of life is lived within shadings of gray.
I fervently hope that compassion, humility, teamwork, understanding, forgiveness, tactfulness and acceptance can be the tools used as we try to solve the daunting challenges before us. In reality, none of us has it completely figured out. So shouldn't our human bottom line be to seek education and to love one another? To me, our current path of uncompromising, interpersonal confrontation looks disastrous.
It is fairly easy to look on and criticize. But the more arduous and valuable work can be found within the endeavor of collaboratively and creatively finding solutions.
Rhiannon Tibbetts, Madison