Life is based on science not faith -- Monsignor Roger J. Scheckel

The May 15 letter to the editor "Courts shouldn’t impose faith on us" stated that "the concepts of when life begins and personhood are all issues of faith. Outlawing abortion because it is murder is based on the extreme religious belief of some -- not all -- Americans."

The discovery of human life in the womb is determined not by faith but by the biological sciences. The Christian faith becomes concerned and involved when human life is determined to be an actuality and is in danger of being destroyed. If seeking a law to protect innocent human life risks being called extreme, so be it.

But what seems to be truly extreme is the refusal to accept the findings of modern science, which one would think should be held by all Americans.

Monsignor Roger J. Scheckel, Richland Center