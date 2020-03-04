Life essentials must be socialized -- Margaret Marriott

Let's look at health care and socialism with unblinking eyes. Have you or anyone you know been financially ruined by our health care system? Do you anticipate being ruined yourself someday by our health care system?
Things that are essential to human life must be socialized. Would you want a market for air? The rest can be left to capitalist greed and controlled markets.
The Republican answer to health care is cheap insurance that protects nobody but makes insurers even more wealthy than they already are. This fits with the Republican policy of shifting most of the wealth to their friends and donors -- the one-percenters.
The overhead on Medicare could be as low as 2%. The overhead on private insurance can be more than 12%. So let's cut out the middlemen, switch to "Medicare for All," and remove the health care sword of Damocles now hanging over the head of every American.
Margaret Marriott, Madison