Lies responsible election doubts -- Steve Saffian

The logic of state Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, in support of legislation restricting access to voting escape me.
In Stroebel’s words, "Public confidence in our elections is at a crisis point." The cause of this crisis is not any fault of the election process as it stands now. Election officials in every state and 60 courts up to and including the U.S. Supreme Court have all attested to the unquestionable validity of the election results.
If some percentage of the public has loss of confidence, it is because the Duey Stroebels of the nation refused to tell their constituents the truth that they surely know: Donald Trump lost.
The correction to this “crisis” is for everyone who wears the mantel of political leadership to get on board with the truth and tell everyone, regardless of “political belief,” that the election outcome was trustworthy and final.
An old axiom of public administration suggests: If you don’t agree with the outcome, criticize the heck out of the process. In the end, the outcome is still the truth that counts.
Steve Saffian, Middleton