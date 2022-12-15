License suspension doesn't help kids -- Lucy Gibson

There is an insanity in our laws about child support: People who are behind on child support can have their driver’s licenses suspended.

If you take away a person’s driver license, they can’t get to work. Then they lose their job and have no wages to garnish. Also, they’re likely to become homeless because they can’t get a job because they can’t get to work.

People can't pay child support when they don't have a job.

This vengeful law is counter-productive and harms children as well as the people who are trying to support their children. Let’s get rid of it.

Lucy Gibson, Madison

