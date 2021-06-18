 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Library provided hope in dark times -- Bud and Elaine Smith
0 comments

Library provided hope in dark times -- Bud and Elaine Smith

  • 0

We want to thank the staff at the Pinney Branch of Madison Public Library for their efforts to provide library services during the pandemic.

They made creative adjustments to pick-up methods and worked hard through each phase of the pandemic to make the library's circulation available to the public. At one point, when the weather was bad and social distancing was paramount, staff members even walked in the rain to place items into cars parked and waiting out front.

Thank you to all who kept this invaluable public service going. You provided hope during dark times.

Bud and Elaine Smith, Madison

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his recent Mendota Marsh comic strip. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics