Library provided hope in dark times -- Bud and Elaine Smith

We want to thank the staff at the Pinney Branch of Madison Public Library for their efforts to provide library services during the pandemic.
They made creative adjustments to pick-up methods and worked hard through each phase of the pandemic to make the library's circulation available to the public. At one point, when the weather was bad and social distancing was paramount, staff members even walked in the rain to place items into cars parked and waiting out front.
Thank you to all who kept this invaluable public service going. You provided hope during dark times.
Bud and Elaine Smith, Madison