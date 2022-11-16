Libraries support rural communities -- David Faust

The other day I read an article that outlined possible coming budget cuts to the Columbia County Library System at the hands of the Columbia County Board. I implore all Columbia County citizens to contact their respective supervisor to register their disapproval.

Libraries are a community resource and amenity that is valuable even to those who do not use them. Like good schools, nice parks and safe neighborhoods, libraries are assets that draw people in and speak to the values of the community. We want people to move to small rural Columbia County communities because more people attract more businesses and development and make the local economies more prosperous.

We live in an era of constant talk of the decline of rural communities and small towns. Cutting the library budget is a step down that road. It is past time for citizens to take personal responsibility for the decline of small towns and start taking steps to stop it. Contact your supervisor and ask them not to cut library funding.

David Faust, Poynette