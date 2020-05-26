Liberty has sadly become a cliche -- Mark Condon

Nothing is more disturbing than knowing that "liberty" is now a cliche -- an increasingly meaningless word that mocks the concept of self-sacrifice in service to the common good, especially the supreme sacrifice of those who have fought in our many wars since the American Revolution.

Images of Americans flocking to beaches and bars over the Memorial Day weekend, violating public health edicts as coronavirus deaths near 100,000, should shame us all.

We honor those new heroes serving on the medical front who ask us to give just a little in return. But whiners claim that store owners insisting people wear masks violates their "liberty." This insults these new heroes and everyone willing to observe the new rules of self-sacrifice. Opening a campground in Shawano County is not why the Declaration of Independence is a founding document.

Historical knowledge is increasingly rare, but willingness to sacrifice defines freedom. Seeing the Confederate flag next to the American flag at rallies for "liberty" insults those who died to end slavery and save the Union. It insults all veterans and those who bled to win civil rights.

Liberty should have a deeper meaning than what we see today. We should strive to be better.

Mark Condon, Madison