Liberty from masks can lead to death -- Paul Brunsell

Tuesday's letter to the editor "Virus restrictions threaten liberty" quoted Patrick Henry’s famous statement, “Give me liberty or give me death,” in support of his argument.
How far can government restrict liberty to stop COVID-19 deaths?
Well, that famous statement is fairly accurate because the numbers indicate higher death rates where mask mandates or other reasonable health guidelines are not followed. All one has to do is to change the conjunction from or to and: Give me liberty and give me death.
Paul Brunsell, Verona