In recent days, columnist Cynthia Tucker said the GOP is running out of values, and columnist Dave Zweifel has asked where GOP fiscal concerns have gone. The problem is that they are chasing ghosts. Politicians with GOP values have gone the way of the dinosaurs.
What we have now is libertarian politicians hiding behind the Republican label. Their philosophy is the one advanced and financed by the Koch millions. This philosophy is all about minimizing tax on the wealthy by under funding public schools and universities, eliminating unions, denying climate change and suppressing voting.
We in Wisconsin should easily recognize this as demonstrated by former Gov. Scott Walker and former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Janeville.
I recommend Nancy MacLean's book "Democracy in Chains" to those who write political commentary. The media needs to expand reporting on the libertarian takeover to help the nation maintain the democracy we have enjoyed for more than two centuries.
Tom Carroll, Madison