Liberals were OK with Post purchase -- John A. Schrandt

It's amazing how when Amazon's Jeff Bezos bought the Washington Post and used it as a media bludgeon against President Donald Trump, nary a word was heard from liberals. Now that Elon Musk is buying Twitter, it's the end of civilization, according to some leftist pundits.

But maybe it means that we can now call out President Joe Biden for all of his incompetence over the course of his disastrous nearly 50-year political career. It seem like the TV news and print and social media firms have been protecting Biden from stories about his son Hunter's corrupt foreign financial dealings.